Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Swedish and U.S. Allies conduct exfiltration exercises during ASP 26 [Image 2 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Swedish and U.S. Allies conduct exfiltration exercises during ASP 26

    SWEDEN

    10.21.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Reece Heck 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    A U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II assigned to 352d Special Operations Wing lands for an exfiltration exercise with Green Berets with the U.S. Army 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) and Swedish K3 Rangers during Adamant Serpent 26 at the Scandinavian Mountains Airport in Dalarna, Sweden, Oct. 22, 2025. Allied and partner nations are critical to deepening European stability and influencing peace across the globe. Exercises, such as Adamant Serpent 26, are integral to NATO success which allow NATO Allies to demonstrate their shared commitment to security in the Arctic region. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Reece Heck)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2025
    Date Posted: 10.25.2025 07:01
    Photo ID: 9369454
    VIRIN: 251021-A-OB588-5768
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 528.44 KB
    Location: SE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Swedish and U.S. Allies conduct exfiltration exercises during ASP 26 [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Reece Heck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Swedish and U.S. Allies conduct exfiltration exercises during ASP 26
    Swedish and U.S. Allies conduct exfiltration exercises during ASP 26
    Swedish rangers and U.S. SOF conduct squad movements during ASP 26
    Swedish and U.S. Allies conduct exfiltration exercises during ASP 26
    Swedish rangers and U.S. SOF conduct squad movements during ASP 26
    Swedish rangers and U.S. SOF conduct squad movements during ASP 26
    Swedish and U.S. Allies conduct exfiltration exercises during ASP 26
    Swedish rangers and U.S. SOF conduct squad movements during ASP 26

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download