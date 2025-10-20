Swedish and U.S. Allies conduct exfiltration exercises during ASP 26

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II assigned to 352d Special Operations Wing lands for an exfiltration exercise with Green Berets with the U.S. Army 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) and Swedish K3 Rangers during Adamant Serpent 26 at the Scandinavian Mountains Airport in Dalarna, Sweden, Oct. 22, 2025. Allied and partner nations are critical to deepening European stability and influencing peace across the globe. Exercises, such as Adamant Serpent 26, are integral to NATO success which allow NATO Allies to demonstrate their shared commitment to security in the Arctic region. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Reece Heck)