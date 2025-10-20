Swedish rangers and U.S. SOF conduct squad movements during ASP 26

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Swedish K3 Ranger conducts squad movements during Adamant Serpent 26 in Alvdalen, Sweden, Oct. 23, 2025. In support of NATO plans, a combat-capable U.S. presence in Europe deters aggression against Allies and partners while strengthening U.S. national security by encouraging peace, unity, and cohesion between Europe's individual nations. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Reece Heck)