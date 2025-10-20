Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Swedish rangers and U.S. SOF conduct squad movements during ASP 26 [Image 6 of 8]

    Swedish rangers and U.S. SOF conduct squad movements during ASP 26

    SWEDEN

    10.22.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Reece Heck 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Green Berets with U.S. Army 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) and Swedish K3 Rangers, conduct squad movements during Adamant Serpent 26 in Alvdalen, Sweden, Oct. 23, 2025. U.S. Special Operations Forces and NATO Allies possess the organic ability to execute joint forcible entries in support of NATO operations, demonstrating that the Alliance can decisively maneuver and gain advantages in a dynamic security environment. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Reece Heck)

    This work, Swedish rangers and U.S. SOF conduct squad movements during ASP 26 [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Reece Heck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

