Swedish rangers and U.S. SOF conduct squad movements during ASP 26

Green Berets with U.S. Army 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) and Swedish K3 Rangers, conduct squad movements during Adamant Serpent 26 in Alvdalen, Sweden, Oct. 23, 2025. U.S. Special Operations Forces and NATO Allies possess the organic ability to execute joint forcible entries in support of NATO operations, demonstrating that the Alliance can decisively maneuver and gain advantages in a dynamic security environment. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Reece Heck)