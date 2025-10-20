Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Swedish rangers and U.S. SOF conduct squad movements during ASP 26 [Image 5 of 8]

    Swedish rangers and U.S. SOF conduct squad movements during ASP 26

    SWEDEN

    10.22.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Reece Heck 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    A Swedish K3 Ranger conducts squad movements during Adamant Serpent 26 in Alvdalen, Sweden, Oct. 23, 2025. Exercise Adamant Serpent 26 enhances stability and assures NATO Allies by enhancing the combat readiness and interoperability amongst participants. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Reece Heck)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2025
    Date Posted: 10.25.2025 07:00
    Photo ID: 9369457
    VIRIN: 251022-A-OB588-7840
    This work, Swedish rangers and U.S. SOF conduct squad movements during ASP 26 [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Reece Heck, identified by DVIDS

