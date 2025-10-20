Date Taken: 10.22.2025 Date Posted: 10.25.2025 07:00 Photo ID: 9369457 VIRIN: 251022-A-OB588-7840 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 1.08 MB Location: SE

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Swedish rangers and U.S. SOF conduct squad movements during ASP 26 [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Reece Heck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.