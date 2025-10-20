Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    55th EFGS sharpens expeditionary skills in Ballast Cannon 26.1 [Image 13 of 13]

    55th EFGS sharpens expeditionary skills in Ballast Cannon 26.1

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.14.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman DeQuan Simmons 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 55th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron takes off in the U.S. Air Force Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 15, 2025. F-16 pilots from the 55th EFGS supported Ballast Cannon 26.1 to enhance the Air Force’s ability to project combat power from forward locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons)

    Date Taken: 10.14.2025
    Date Posted: 10.22.2025 08:41
    This work, 55th EFGS sharpens expeditionary skills in Ballast Cannon 26.1 [Image 13 of 13], by SrA DeQuan Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

