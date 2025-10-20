55th EFGS sharpens expeditionary skills in Ballast Cannon 26.1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 55th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron takes off in the U.S. Air Force Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 15, 2025. F-16 pilots from the 55th EFGS supported Ballast Cannon 26.1 to enhance the Air Force’s ability to project combat power from forward locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons)