55th EFGS sharpens expeditionary skills in Ballast Cannon 26.1

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Brandon Ramos, 55th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron phase inspection apprentice, prepares an F-16 for takeoff in the U.S. Air Force Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 15, 2025. 55th EFGS Airmen advance Air Force mission assurance by prioritizing safety, reliability, and teamwork on the flight line. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons)