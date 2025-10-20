U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Brandon Ramos, 55th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron phase inspection apprentice, prepares an F-16 for takeoff in the U.S. Air Force Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 15, 2025. 55th EFGS Airmen advance Air Force mission assurance by prioritizing safety, reliability, and teamwork on the flight line. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons)
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2025 08:41
|Photo ID:
|9367142
|VIRIN:
|251015-F-YI895-1452
|Resolution:
|5225x3476
|Size:
|4.12 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 55th EFGS sharpens expeditionary skills in Ballast Cannon 26.1 [Image 13 of 13], by SrA DeQuan Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.