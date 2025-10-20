55th EFGS sharpens expeditionary skills in Ballast Cannon 26.1

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 55th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron takes off in the U.S. Air Force Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 15, 2025. The exercise provided pilots with opportunities to operate in dispersed locations and coordinate with joint partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons)
