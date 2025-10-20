55th EFGS sharpens expeditionary skills in Ballast Cannon 26.1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Brandon Ramos, 55th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron phase inspection apprentice, and Senior Airman Keegan Holzhauser, 55th EFGS F-16 crew chief, conduct pre-flight inspections on an F-16 during exercise Ballast Cannon 26.1, in the U.S. Air Force Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 15, 2025. 55th EFGS Airmen play a vital role in guaranteeing each aircraft performs safely during operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons)