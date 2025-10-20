55th EFGS sharpens expeditionary skills in Ballast Cannon 26.1

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Brandon Ramos, 55th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron phase inspection apprentice, and Senior Airman Keegan Holzhauser, 55th EFGS F-16 crew chief, conduct pre-flight inspections on an F-16 during exercise Ballast Cannon 26.1, in the U.S. Air Force Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 15, 2025. 55th EFGS Airmen play a vital role in guaranteeing each aircraft performs safely during operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons)
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2025 08:40
|Photo ID:
|9367140
|VIRIN:
|251015-F-YI895-1088
|Resolution:
|5225x3481
|Size:
|5.04 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
