55th EFGS sharpens expeditionary skills in Ballast Cannon 26.1

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Keegan Holzhauser, 55th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron F-16 crew chief, repositions a ladder for an F-16 pre-flight inspection, during exercise Ballast Cannon 26.1, in the U.S. Air Force Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 15, 2025. Airmen from the 55th EFGS enable sustained flight operations through consistent pre-mission inspections and teamwork. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons)