55th EFGS sharpens expeditionary skills in Ballast Cannon 26.1

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Keegan Holzhauser, 55th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron F-16 crew chief, prepares to don hearing protection while conducting a pre-flight inspection on an F-16 during exercise Ballast Cannon 26.1, in the U.S. Air Force Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 15, 2025. The 55th EFGS strengthens combat readiness by verifying every system meets Air Force safety standards before takeoff. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons)