    55th EFGS sharpens expeditionary skills in Ballast Cannon 26.1 [Image 11 of 13]

    55th EFGS sharpens expeditionary skills in Ballast Cannon 26.1

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.14.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman DeQuan Simmons 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Keegan Holzhauser, 55th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron F-16 crew chief, prepares to don hearing protection while conducting a pre-flight inspection on an F-16 during exercise Ballast Cannon 26.1, in the U.S. Air Force Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 15, 2025. The 55th EFGS strengthens combat readiness by verifying every system meets Air Force safety standards before takeoff. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons)

    Date Taken: 10.14.2025
    Date Posted: 10.22.2025 08:41
    Photo ID: 9367143
    VIRIN: 251015-F-YI895-1154
    Resolution: 7458x4972
    Size: 8.49 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    TAGS

    AFCENT
    378th AEW
    55th EFGS
    CENTCOM

