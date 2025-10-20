U.S. Air Force 55th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron Airmen conduct a pre-flight inspection on an F-16 during exercise Ballast Cannon 26.1, in the U.S. Air Force Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 15, 2025. 55th EFGS Airmen safeguard pilots and equipment through meticulous attention to detail during pre-flight operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons)
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2025 08:40
|Photo ID:
|9367139
|VIRIN:
|251015-F-YI895-1130
|Resolution:
|3953x2633
|Size:
|3.12 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 55th EFGS sharpens expeditionary skills in Ballast Cannon 26.1 [Image 13 of 13], by SrA DeQuan Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.