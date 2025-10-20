55th EFGS sharpens expeditionary skills in Ballast Cannon 26.1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 55th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron Airmen conduct a pre-flight inspection on an F-16 during exercise Ballast Cannon 26.1, in the U.S. Air Force Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 15, 2025. 55th EFGS Airmen safeguard pilots and equipment through meticulous attention to detail during pre-flight operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons)