Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    325th Airmen demonstrate readiness and resilience during 2025 LRS Rodeo [Image 6 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    325th Airmen demonstrate readiness and resilience during 2025 LRS Rodeo

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Victoria Moehlman 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron participate in a Mission Oriented Protective Posture (MOPP) gear up competition during the 2025 LRS Rodeo at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 17, 2025. The event was a team-based competition, with each team consisting of one member from each flight, focused on showcasing knowledge, teamwork, and competitive spirit amongst 325th LRS personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoria Moehlman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2025
    Date Posted: 10.21.2025 17:38
    Photo ID: 9366757
    VIRIN: 251017-F-RP050-1936
    Resolution: 7706x5504
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 325th Airmen demonstrate readiness and resilience during 2025 LRS Rodeo [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Victoria Moehlman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    325th Airmen demonstrate readiness and resilience during 2025 LRS Rodeo
    325th Airmen demonstrate readiness and resilience during 2025 LRS Rodeo
    325th Airmen demonstrate readiness and resilience during 2025 LRS Rodeo
    325th Airmen demonstrate readiness and resilience during 2025 LRS Rodeo
    325th Airmen demonstrate readiness and resilience during 2025 LRS Rodeo
    325th Airmen demonstrate readiness and resilience during 2025 LRS Rodeo
    325th Airmen demonstrate readiness and resilience during 2025 LRS Rodeo
    325th Airmen demonstrate readiness and resilience during 2025 LRS Rodeo
    325th Airmen demonstrate readiness and resilience during 2025 LRS Rodeo
    325th Airmen demonstrate readiness and resilience during 2025 LRS Rodeo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Rodeo
    LRS
    ACC
    Ruck
    Readiness
    Teamwork

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download