325th Airmen demonstrate readiness and resilience during 2025 LRS Rodeo

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron participate in a Mission Oriented Protective Posture (MOPP) gear up competition during the 2025 LRS Rodeo at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 17, 2025. The event was a team-based competition, with each team consisting of one member from each flight, focused on showcasing knowledge, teamwork, and competitive spirit amongst 325th LRS personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoria Moehlman)