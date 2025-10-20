325th Airmen demonstrate readiness and resilience during 2025 LRS Rodeo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron participate in a forklift obstacle course during the 2025 LRS Rodeo at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 17, 2025. This event was designed to allow individuals to collaborate with other personnel from across the 325th LRS, broadening their networks and learning from different perspectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoria Moehlman)