325th Airmen demonstrate readiness and resilience during 2025 LRS Rodeo

A U.S. Airman assigned to the 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron participates in a pallet building competition during the 2025 LRS Rodeo at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 17, 2025. The Rodeo aimed to strengthen ties amongst 325th LRS personnel through a series of challenges designed to test knowledge, teamwork, and the competitive spirit of participants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoria Moehlman)
10.17.2025
10.21.2025




|Location:
TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US


