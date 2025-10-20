Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    325th Airmen demonstrate readiness and resilience during 2025 LRS Rodeo [Image 8 of 10]

    325th Airmen demonstrate readiness and resilience during 2025 LRS Rodeo

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Alvarez 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brandon Morton, 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of air transportation function mobility, participates in a three-mile ruck during the 2025 LRS Rodeo at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 17, 2025. The ruck provided opportunities for Airmen to demonstrate leadership and followership skills, emphasizing accountability, coordination and trust within the unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Alvarez)

    Date Taken: 10.17.2025
    Date Posted: 10.21.2025 17:38
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Rodeo
    LRS
    ACC
    Ruck
    Readiness
    Teamwork

