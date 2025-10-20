325th Airmen demonstrate readiness and resilience during 2025 LRS Rodeo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brandon Morton, 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of air transportation function mobility, participates in a three-mile ruck during the 2025 LRS Rodeo at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 17, 2025. The ruck provided opportunities for Airmen to demonstrate leadership and followership skills, emphasizing accountability, coordination and trust within the unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Alvarez)