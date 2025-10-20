U.S. Airmen assigned to the 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron participate in a three-mile ruck during the 2025 LRS Rodeo at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 17, 2025. Through the ruck’s distance and uneven terrain, 325th LRS Airmen relied on teamwork and shared motivation to push through fatigue, strengthening camaraderie and collective resilience (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2025 17:38
|Photo ID:
|9366758
|VIRIN:
|251017-F-VN231-1040
|Resolution:
|4722x2656
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 325th Airmen demonstrate readiness and resilience during 2025 LRS Rodeo [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Amanda Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.