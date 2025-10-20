325th Airmen demonstrate readiness and resilience during 2025 LRS Rodeo

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Samuel Briscoe, 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron, participates in a three-mile ruck during the 2025 LRS Rodeo at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 17, 2025. Ruck marches build camaraderie and unit cohesion while challenging participants to push through fatigue and foster mental toughness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Alvarez)
