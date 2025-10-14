New Zealand Minister of Defense Judith Collins Visits ANC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Arlington National Cemetery Curator Rod Gainer gives a tour of the Memorial Amphitheater Display Room to New Zealand Minister of Defense Judith Collins, Embassy of New Zealand in Washington, D.C. Defense Attaché Commodore Blair Gerritsen, Ambassador of New Zealand to the U.S. Rosemary Banks, and others, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Monday, Oct. 20, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)