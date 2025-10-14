New Zealand Minister of Defense Judith Collins Visits ANC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

New Zealand Minister of Defense Judith Collins and Embassy of New Zealand in Washington, D.C. Defense Attaché Commodore Blair Gerritsen participate in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Monday, Oct. 20, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)