Tomb guards from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) perform the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Monday, Oct. 20, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2025 16:28
|Photo ID:
|9366020
|VIRIN:
|251020-A-IW468-9072
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|6.73 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
This work, New Zealand Minister of Defense Judith Collins Visits ANC [Image 30 of 30], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS