New Zealand Minister of Defense Judith Collins Visits ANC

New Zealand Minister of Defense Judith Collins and Embassy of New Zealand in Washington, D.C. Defense Attaché Commodore Blair Gerritsen (not pictured) participate in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Monday, Oct. 20, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
