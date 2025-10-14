Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Zealand Minister of Defense Judith Collins Visits ANC [Image 27 of 30]

    New Zealand Minister of Defense Judith Collins Visits ANC

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2025

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser   

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    New Zealand Minister of Defense Judith Collins, Army National Military Cemeteries Superintendent John Knapp, Ambassador of New Zealand to the U.S. Rosemary Banks, Embassy of New Zealand in Washington, D.C. Defense Attaché Commodore Blair Gerritsen, and others pose for a photo on the west steps of the Memorial Amphitheater at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Monday, Oct. 20, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    Date Taken: 10.20.2025
    Date Posted: 10.20.2025 16:28
