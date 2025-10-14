New Zealand Minister of Defense Judith Collins, Army National Military Cemeteries Superintendent John Knapp, Ambassador of New Zealand to the U.S. Rosemary Banks, Embassy of New Zealand in Washington, D.C. Defense Attaché Commodore Blair Gerritsen, and others pose for a photo on the west steps of the Memorial Amphitheater at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Monday, Oct. 20, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2025 16:28
|Photo ID:
|9366032
|VIRIN:
|251020-A-IW468-2043
|Resolution:
|7997x5331
|Size:
|14.51 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New Zealand Minister of Defense Judith Collins Visits ANC [Image 30 of 30], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.