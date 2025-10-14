New Zealand Minister of Defense Judith Collins Visits ANC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

New Zealand Minister of Defense Judith Collins and Army National Military Cemeteries Superintendent John Knapp walk through the Memorial Amphitheater at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Monday, Oct. 20, 2025. Collins was at ANC to participate in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)