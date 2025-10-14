Airman 1st Class Layla Grimaldi looks out from a C-130 ramp at two T-38C Talons from Vance Air Force Base Okla., Sept. 25, 2025. As a first-term airman, the experience allowed Grimaldi to see the Air Force’s flying capabilities up close. (U.S. Air Force photos by Airman 1st Class Jordan Sillence)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2025 15:40
|Photo ID:
|9364283
|VIRIN:
|250925-F-EE319-1519
|Resolution:
|4390x3848
|Size:
|1.99 MB
|Location:
|ENID, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Vance Incentive Flight [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Jordan Sillence, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.