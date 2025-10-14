Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Vance Incentive Flight [Image 9 of 9]

    Team Vance Incentive Flight

    ENID, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Sillence 

    71st Flying Training Wing

    Airman 1st Class Layla Grimaldi looks out from a C-130 ramp at two T-38C Talons from Vance Air Force Base Okla., Sept. 25, 2025. As a first-term airman, the experience allowed Grimaldi to see the Air Force’s flying capabilities up close. (U.S. Air Force photos by Airman 1st Class Jordan Sillence)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2025
    Date Posted: 10.17.2025 15:40
    Photo ID: 9364283
    VIRIN: 250925-F-EE319-1519
    Resolution: 4390x3848
    Size: 1.99 MB
    Location: ENID, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    Vance Air Force Base
    T-38C Talon
    C-130

