Team Vance Incentive Flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airman 1st Class Layla Grimaldi looks out from a C-130 ramp at two T-38C Talons from Vance Air Force Base Okla., Sept. 25, 2025. As a first-term airman, the experience allowed Grimaldi to see the Air Force’s flying capabilities up close. (U.S. Air Force photos by Airman 1st Class Jordan Sillence)