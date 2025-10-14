Team Vance Incentive Flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Pilots from Vance Air Force Base, Okla., fly behind a C-130 during an incentive flight on Sept. 25, 2025. During the flight, Vance Airmen riding in the C-130 were able to see the aircraft from their base performing a training sortie up close. (U.S. Air Force photos by Airman 1st Class Jordan Sillence)