Pilots from Vance Air Force Base, Okla., fly behind a C-130 during an incentive flight on Sept. 25, 2025. During the flight, Vance Airmen riding in the C-130 were able to see the aircraft from their base performing a training sortie up close. (U.S. Air Force photos by Airman 1st Class Jordan Sillence)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2025 15:40
|Photo ID:
|9364280
|VIRIN:
|250925-F-EE319-1349
|Resolution:
|5194x3419
|Size:
|1020.12 KB
|Location:
|ENID, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Vance Incentive Flight [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Jordan Sillence, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.