Team Vance Incentive Flight

An aircrew airman on a C-130 from Little Rock Air Force Base makes a heart gesture to a formation of T-38C Talons on Sept. 25, 2025. The C-130 carried airmen from Vance on an incentive ride, allowing permanent party members to experience the Air Force flying mission. (U.S. Air Force photos by Airman 1st Class Jordan Sillence)