An aircrew airman on a C-130 from Little Rock Air Force Base makes a heart gesture to a formation of T-38C Talons on Sept. 25, 2025. The C-130 carried airmen from Vance on an incentive ride, allowing permanent party members to experience the Air Force flying mission. (U.S. Air Force photos by Airman 1st Class Jordan Sillence)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2025 15:40
|Photo ID:
|9364281
|VIRIN:
|250925-F-EE319-1450
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.41 MB
|Location:
|ENID, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Vance Incentive Flight [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Jordan Sillence, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.