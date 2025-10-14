Team Vance Incentive Flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A T-38C Talon assigned to the 25th Flying Training Squadron at Vance Air Force Base, Okla., follows a C-130 as part of an Incentive ride on Sept. 25, 2025. The C-130 carried airmen from Vance to allow them to experience another part of the Air Force's flying mission. (U.S. Air Force photos by Airman 1st Class Jordan Sillence)