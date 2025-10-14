A T-38C Talon assigned to the 25th Flying Training Squadron at Vance Air Force Base, Okla., follows a C-130 as part of an Incentive ride on Sept. 25, 2025. The C-130 carried airmen from Vance to allow them to experience another part of the Air Force's flying mission. (U.S. Air Force photos by Airman 1st Class Jordan Sillence)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2025 15:40
|Photo ID:
|9364279
|VIRIN:
|250925-F-EE319-1336
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.19 MB
|Location:
|ENID, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Vance Incentive Flight [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Jordan Sillence, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.