    Team Vance Incentive Flight

    ENID, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Sillence 

    71st Flying Training Wing

    Airmen from Vance Air Force Base look out one of the windows of a C-130 from Little Rock Air Force Base during an incentive flight above Enid, Okla., on Sept. 25, 2025. The Vance AFB airmen on the C-130 participated in an incentive ride to experience the Air Force’s flying capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photos by Airman 1st Class Jordan Sillence)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2025
    Date Posted: 10.17.2025 15:40
    Photo ID: 9364276
    VIRIN: 250925-F-EE319-1106
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: ENID, OKLAHOMA, US
    This work, Team Vance Incentive Flight [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Jordan Sillence, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

