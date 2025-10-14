Team Vance Incentive Flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen from Vance Air Force Base look out one of the windows of a C-130 from Little Rock Air Force Base during an incentive flight above Enid, Okla., on Sept. 25, 2025. The Vance AFB airmen on the C-130 participated in an incentive ride to experience the Air Force’s flying capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photos by Airman 1st Class Jordan Sillence)