Team Vance Incentive Flight

Members from Team Vance sit on the bay door of a visiting Little Rock Air Force Base C-130 during an incentive flight above Enid, Okla., on Sept. 25, 2025. The flight was followed by a four-ship formation of Vance T-38 Talons as an opportunity to connect the permanent party members with the Air Force flying mission. (U.S. Air Force photos by Airman 1st Class Jordan Sillence)