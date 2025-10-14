Pilots from Little Rock Air Force Base fly a C-130 carrying Airmen from Vance Air Force Base, Okla., for an incentive ride, on Sept. 25, 2025. The incentive ride allowed Airmen stationed at Vance to experience flying missions beyond pilot training. (U.S. Air Force photos by Airman 1st Class Jordan Sillence)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2025 15:40
|Photo ID:
|9364278
|VIRIN:
|250925-F-EE319-1232
|Resolution:
|4989x3386
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|ENID, OKLAHOMA, US
This work, Team Vance Incentive Flight [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Jordan Sillence, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.