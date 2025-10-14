Team Vance Incentive Flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Pilots from Little Rock Air Force Base fly a C-130 carrying Airmen from Vance Air Force Base, Okla., for an incentive ride, on Sept. 25, 2025. The incentive ride allowed Airmen stationed at Vance to experience flying missions beyond pilot training. (U.S. Air Force photos by Airman 1st Class Jordan Sillence)