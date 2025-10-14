Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Vance Incentive Flight [Image 4 of 9]

    ENID, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Sillence 

    71st Flying Training Wing

    Pilots from Little Rock Air Force Base fly a C-130 carrying Airmen from Vance Air Force Base, Okla., for an incentive ride, on Sept. 25, 2025. The incentive ride allowed Airmen stationed at Vance to experience flying missions beyond pilot training. (U.S. Air Force photos by Airman 1st Class Jordan Sillence)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2025
    Date Posted: 10.17.2025 15:40
    Photo ID: 9364278
    VIRIN: 250925-F-EE319-1232
    Resolution: 4989x3386
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: ENID, OKLAHOMA, US
    This work, Team Vance Incentive Flight [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Jordan Sillence, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vance Air Force Base
    T-38C Talon
    C-130

