S.C. National Guard Monitoring D.C. Rails

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Skylar Calvert, with the 4th Battalion, 118th Infantry Regiment, South Carolina National Guard, scans the boarding area at the Federal Center Metro Station in Washington, D.C., Oct. 14, 2025. The D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission integrates National Guard personnel with local law enforcement and emergency services to enhance security and public awareness throughout the capital. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Shane Gay)