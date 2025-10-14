Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    S.C. National Guard Monitoring D.C. Rails [Image 2 of 6]

    S.C. National Guard Monitoring D.C. Rails

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Gay 

    South Carolina National Guard

    U.S. Army Spc. Zachary Benehaley, with the 4th Battalion, 118th Infantry Regiment, South Carolina National Guard, monitors activity near the Federal Center Metro Station in Washington, D.C., Oct. 14, 2025. The D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission strengthens public safety and interagency coordination between the National Guard and law enforcement throughout the nation’s capital. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Shane Gay)

