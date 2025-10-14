S.C. National Guard Monitoring D.C. Rails

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Zachary Benehaley, with the 4th Battalion, 118th Infantry Regiment, South Carolina National Guard, monitors activity near the Federal Center Metro Station in Washington, D.C., Oct. 14, 2025. The D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission strengthens public safety and interagency coordination between the National Guard and law enforcement throughout the nation’s capital. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Shane Gay)