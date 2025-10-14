U.S. Army Spc. Zachary Benehaley, with the 4th Battalion, 118th Infantry Regiment, South Carolina National Guard, monitors activity near the Federal Center Metro Station in Washington, D.C., Oct. 14, 2025. The D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission strengthens public safety and interagency coordination between the National Guard and law enforcement throughout the nation’s capital. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Shane Gay)
|10.14.2025
|10.15.2025 16:47
|9362384
|251014-Z-XE576-1002
|5054x4093
|3.32 MB
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|1
|0
This work, S.C. National Guard Monitoring D.C. Rails [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Ryan Gay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.