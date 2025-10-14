S.C. National Guard Monitoring D.C. Rails

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 4th Battalion, 118th Infantry Regiment, South Carolina National Guard, descend an escalator near the Federal Center Metro Station in Washington, D.C., Oct. 14, 2025. About 2,400 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, patrolling transportation hubs and assisting the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters and visitors across the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Shane Gay)