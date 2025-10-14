U.S. Army Soldiers with the 4th Battalion, 118th Infantry Regiment, South Carolina National Guard, patrol the Federal Center area in Washington, D.C., Oct. 14, 2025. About 2,400 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, enhancing public confidence through cooperation with law enforcement and increased visibility across the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Shane Gay)
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2025 16:48
|Photo ID:
|9362387
|VIRIN:
|251014-Z-XE576-1007
|Resolution:
|5948x4046
|Size:
|3.72 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, S.C. National Guard Monitoring D.C. Rails [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Ryan Gay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.