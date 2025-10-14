S.C. National Guard Monitoring D.C. Rails

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Zachary Benehaley, with the 4th Battalion, 118th Infantry Regiment, South Carolina National Guard, overlooks the entrance to the Federal Center Metro Station in Washington, D.C., Oct. 14, 2025. Presence patrols under the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission promote safety, readiness and community trust through collaboration between the National Guard and law enforcement. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Shane Gay)