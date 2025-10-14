S.C. National Guard Monitoring D.C. Rails

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Jackson Parker, with the 4th Battalion, 118th Infantry Regiment, South Carolina National Guard, studies a metro map at the Federal Center Metro Station in Washington, D.C., Oct. 14, 2025. About 2,400 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing visible presence and critical assistance to law enforcement to help ensure the safety of residents and visitors across the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Shane Gay)