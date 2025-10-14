Field Safety and Sanitation Class

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Capt. Isabel Zaru-Roque, with the D.C. Medical Detachment, leads the hands-on portion of a field sanitation course, where service members test the acidity of water from a water buffalo at Joint Base Anacostia–Bolling, Washington, D.C., Oct. 14, 2025. The training ensures National Guard personnel remain proficient in field safety and sanitation standards while supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Sherald McAulay)