U.S. Army Capt. Isabel Zaru-Roque, with the D.C. Medical Detachment, leads the hands-on portion of a field sanitation course, where service members test the acidity of water from a water buffalo at Joint Base Anacostia–Bolling, Washington, D.C., Oct. 14, 2025. The training ensures National Guard personnel remain proficient in field safety and sanitation standards while supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Sherald McAulay)
|10.15.2025
|10.15.2025 13:13
|9362321
|251015-A-SM347-2337
|5265x3173
|1.08 MB
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|6
|0
This work, Field Safety and Sanitation Class [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Sherald McAulay