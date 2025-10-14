Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Field Safety and Sanitation Class

    Field Safety and Sanitation Class

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2025

    Photo by Spc. Sherald McAulay 

    715th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Yvette Jones, a safety noncommissioned officer in charge with Joint Force Headquarters, guides Soldiers and Airmen through a water sanitation training exercise at Joint Base Anacostia–Bolling, Washington, D.C., Oct. 14, 2025. The training strengthens readiness and health awareness among personnel assigned to the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Sherald McAulay)

    Date Taken: 10.14.2025
    Date Posted: 10.15.2025 13:13
    Photo ID: 9362303
    VIRIN: 251014-A-SM347-4327
    Resolution: 5746x3881
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Field Safety and Sanitation Class [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Sherald McAulay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard
    DCSafe

