Field Safety and Sanitation Class

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Yvette Jones, a safety noncommissioned officer in charge with Joint Force Headquarters, guides Soldiers and Airmen through a water sanitation training exercise at Joint Base Anacostia–Bolling, Washington, D.C., Oct. 14, 2025. The training strengthens readiness and health awareness among personnel assigned to the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Sherald McAulay)