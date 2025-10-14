Field Safety and Sanitation Class

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Marco Rosales, with the 323rd Military Police, Ohio National Guard, measures a bleach solution used to test water potability during a field sanitation course at Joint Base Anacostia–Bolling, Washington, D.C., Oct. 14, 2025. The course ensures service members are trained in proper sanitation procedures while deployed in support of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Sherald McAulay)