    Field Safety and Sanitation Class [Image 9 of 10]

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2025

    Photo by Spc. Sherald McAulay 

    715th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Deanna Ashe, with the 372nd Military Police Company, collects a water sample during field sanitation training at Joint Base Anacostia–Bolling, Washington, D.C., Oct. 14, 2025. The hands-on training supports operational readiness and reinforces health and safety standards for service members supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Sherald McAulay)

    Date Taken: 10.14.2025
    Date Posted: 10.15.2025 13:13
    Photo ID: 9362319
    VIRIN: 251014-A-SM347-8854
    Resolution: 5092x3565
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Field Safety and Sanitation Class [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Sherald McAulay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    DCSafe

