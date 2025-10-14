Field Safety and Sanitation Class

U.S. Army Spc. Deanna Ashe, with the 372nd Military Police Company, collects a water sample during field sanitation training at Joint Base Anacostia–Bolling, Washington, D.C., Oct. 14, 2025. The hands-on training supports operational readiness and reinforces health and safety standards for service members supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Sherald McAulay)
