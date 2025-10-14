U.S. Army Capt. Isabel Zaru-Roque, with the D.C. Medical Detachment, leads a field sanitation course at Joint Base Anacostia–Bolling, Washington, D.C., Oct. 14, 2025. The training builds unit readiness by ensuring service members are equipped with essential field hygiene and safety practices while supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Sherald McAulay)
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2025 13:13
|Photo ID:
|9362297
|VIRIN:
|251014-A-SM347-5064
|Resolution:
|5292x3056
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Field Safety and Sanitation Class [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Sherald McAulay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.