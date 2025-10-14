Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Field Safety and Sanitation Class [Image 5 of 10]

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2025

    Photo by Spc. Sherald McAulay 

    715th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers and Airmen supporting Joint Task Force–District of Columbia participate in a field sanitation course at Joint Base Anacostia–Bolling, Washington, D.C., Oct. 14, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Sherald McAulay)

