Field Safety and Sanitation Class

U.S. Army Soldiers and Airmen supporting Joint Task Force–District of Columbia participate in a field sanitation course at Joint Base Anacostia–Bolling, Washington, D.C., Oct. 14, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Sherald McAulay)