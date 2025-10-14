Field Safety and Sanitation Class

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Alejandro Martinez, an instructor for the field sanitation course, holds a water sample sanitized for testing during training at Joint Base Anacostia–Bolling, Washington, D.C., Oct. 14, 2025. The course enhances Soldiers’ and Airmen’s ability to maintain health and safety standards while supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission across the nation’s capital. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Sherald McAulay)