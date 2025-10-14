U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Alejandro Martinez, an instructor for the field sanitation course, holds a water sample sanitized for testing during training at Joint Base Anacostia–Bolling, Washington, D.C., Oct. 14, 2025. The course enhances Soldiers’ and Airmen’s ability to maintain health and safety standards while supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission across the nation’s capital. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Sherald McAulay)
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2025 13:13
|Photo ID:
|9362304
|VIRIN:
|251014-A-SM347-9885
|Resolution:
|5774x3514
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Field Safety and Sanitation Class [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Sherald McAulay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.