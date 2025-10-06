Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    T-6 Maintainer gets an incentive ride from 85 FTS [Image 10 of 10]

    T-6 Maintainer gets an incentive ride from 85 FTS

    LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen 

    47th Flying Training Wing

    A T-6A Texan II pulls into a parking spot with U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Peyton Hooker, 85th Flying Training Squadron (FTS) first assignment instructor pilot, and Tommy Castillo, 85th FTS T-6 maintainer, in the cockpit at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 8, 2025. The incentive flight enabled Castillo to gain a deeper understanding of the mission he supports as a maintainer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2025
    Date Posted: 10.10.2025 15:21
    Photo ID: 9359221
    VIRIN: 251008-F-IL807-2274
    Resolution: 5030x4024
    Size: 3.87 MB
    Location: LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    incentive flight
    maintainer
    Laughlin
    85th flying training squadron

