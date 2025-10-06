A T-6A Texan II pulls into a parking spot with U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Peyton Hooker, 85th Flying Training Squadron (FTS) first assignment instructor pilot, and Tommy Castillo, 47th Maintenance Directorate T-6 maintainer, in the cockpit at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 8, 2025. The incentive flight enabled Castillo to gain a deeper understanding of the mission he supports as a maintainer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2025 15:21
|Photo ID:
|9359220
|VIRIN:
|251008-F-IL807-2273
|Resolution:
|4428x3543
|Size:
|3.24 MB
|Location:
|LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, T-6 Maintainer gets an incentive ride from 85 FTS [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Nicholas Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.