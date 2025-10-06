T-6 Maintainer gets an incentive ride from 85 FTS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A T-6A Texan II takes off with U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Peyton Hooker, 85th Flying Training Squadron (FTS) first assignment instructor pilot, and Tommy Castillo, 47th Maintenance Directorate T-6 maintainer, in the cockpit at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 8, 2025. Tommy Castillo was offered an incentive flight after winning the 85th FTS T-6 Maintainer of the Quarter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen)