T-6 Maintainer gets an incentive ride from 85 FTS

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Peyton Hooker, 85th Flying Training Squadron (FTS) first assignment instructor pilot, left, and Tommy Castillo, 47th Maintenance Directorate T-6A Texan II maintainer, right, give the tiger claws hand sign as they taxi to take off at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 8, 2025. Tommy Castillo was offered an incentive flight after winning the 85th FTS T-6 Maintainer of the quarter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen)