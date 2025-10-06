T-6 Maintainer gets an incentive ride from 85 FTS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tommy Castillo, 85th FTS T-6A Texan II maintainer, right, jumps down from the cockpit of a T-6 after an incentive flight while U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Peyton Hooker, 85th Flying Training Squadron (FTS) first assignment instructor pilot, center, unbuckles from his seat at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 8, 2025. The incentive flight enabled Castillo to gain a deeper understanding of the mission he supports as a maintainer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen)