T-6 Maintainer gets an incentive ride from 85 FTS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Peyton Hooker, 85th Flying Training Squadron (FTS) first assignment instructor pilot, right, runs through the preflight checks with Tommy Castillo, 47th Maintenance Directorate T-6A Texan II maintainer, left, at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 8, 2025. Hooker and Castillo checked the different flight surfaces before the incentive flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen)