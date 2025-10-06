Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    T-6 Maintainer gets an incentive ride from 85 FTS [Image 4 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    T-6 Maintainer gets an incentive ride from 85 FTS

    LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen 

    47th Flying Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Peyton Hooker, 85th Flying Training Squadron (FTS) first assignment instructor pilot, right, runs through the preflight checks with Tommy Castillo, 47th Maintenance Directorate T-6A Texan II maintainer, left, at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 8, 2025. Hooker and Castillo checked the different flight surfaces before the incentive flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2025
    Date Posted: 10.10.2025 15:21
    Photo ID: 9359215
    VIRIN: 251008-F-IL807-2268
    Resolution: 4462x3570
    Size: 3.35 MB
    Location: LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, T-6 Maintainer gets an incentive ride from 85 FTS [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Nicholas Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    T-6 Maintainer gets an incentive ride from 85 FTS
    T-6 Maintainer gets an incentive ride from 85 FTS
    T-6 Maintainer gets an incentive ride from 85 FTS
    T-6 Maintainer gets an incentive ride from 85 FTS
    T-6 Maintainer gets an incentive ride from 85 FTS
    T-6 Maintainer gets an incentive ride from 85 FTS
    T-6 Maintainer gets an incentive ride from 85 FTS
    T-6 Maintainer gets an incentive ride from 85 FTS
    T-6 Maintainer gets an incentive ride from 85 FTS
    T-6 Maintainer gets an incentive ride from 85 FTS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    incentive flight
    maintainer
    Laughlin
    85th flying training squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download